AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-06-28 13:09:51

Fortnite Season 4 uge 9 challenges afsløret

Med hastige skridt nærmer vi os afslutningen på season 4 i Fortnite, og med kun 2 uger til bare af indeværende challenges, skal tempoet sættes op for at nå battle pass tiers og låse op for Omega skin.

Med hastige skridt, nærmer vi os afslutningen på season 4 i Fortnite, og med kun 2 uger til at klare indeværende challenges, skal tempoet sættes op for at nå battle pass tiers og låse op for Omega skin.

Citat fra Forbes:

Fortnite's Season 4, Week 9 challenges have leaked online, giving us all a sneak peak of what we'll be doing when the new list lands on Thursday morning. As usual, there's a mix of combat and non-combat challenges, with some treasure and some location visiting in there to round things out. All of this comes courtesy of the dataminers at Fortnite Tracker.



Her er kommende udfordringer:



• Deal damage with explosive weapons to opponents (0/500)

• Search chests in Moisty Mire (0/7)

• Use a shopping cart (0/1)

• Visit the center of Named Locations in a single match (0/4)

• Follow the treasure map found in Haunted Hills (0/1) HARD

• Shotgun eliminations (0/4) HARD

• Eliminate opponents in Anarchy Acres (0/3) HARD



Læs resten af historien HER







