AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-02-08 19:27:39

Fortnite rundet 3.4 millioner spillere på samme tid, patch 2.4.2 klar til download

Epic Games har annonceret deres super populære Fortnite, har rundet 3.4 millioner online spillere på samme tid. Rekorden blev sat sidste søndag på alle platforme kombineret, og i samme omgang melder Epic Games deres nye patch 2.4.2 klar til download.

Sammen med Fortnite patch 2.4.2 kommer nye skins, og introduktion af en Crossbow. Det nye våben kommer i to versioner, Rare og Epic, og skyder med ildpile, som bliver tilføjet som ubegrænset ammunitions type. Skal du have glæde af Crossbowen, skal du finde den via floor loots og treasure chests.



Opdateringen skulle også rette problemer med lyden genereret fra Chomp Jr pickaxe, som mange brugere har meldt ind som fejl.

Fortnite patch 2.4.2, bliver en auto-download fra Epics launcher.



Nedenstående er indholdet af rettelser og features på Fortnite patch 2.4.2



Fortnite Patch 2.4.2 Release Notes



GENERAL

The Shooting Test #1 Limited-Time Mode has been switched to Solo only.

Known Issue: The Shooting Test does not save progression for stats or challenges.

Shotgun headshot damage increased to 200% (was 150%).

Scoped Assault Rifle is now 100% accurate when zoomed in.

Scoped Assault Rifle no longer has damage fall-off.



Bug Fixes

Players will no longer slide off rooftops.

Fix for Item Shop panels disappearing after completing a V-buck purchase through the Store Tab.

Fix for collision inconsistencies in certain basement corners.

Fixed a hole in the terrain south of Retail Row.



AUDIO

Removed harsh high-frequency sound from the Chomp Jr pickaxe.



WEAPONS

Crossbow

This weapon fires Arrows, which are an unlimited ammo type.

Found from floor loot and treasure chests.

This weapon comes in both Rare and Epic variants.



