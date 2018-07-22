AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-07-22 18:23:38

GTA V Hulk Mod tilgængelig

Master modder JulioNiB, har annonceret har længe ventet launch af GTA V Hulk mod, hvilket åbner for muligheden for at indtage rollen som Marvels grønne mand, HULK.

Nedenstående gameplay trailer åbner lidt op for hvad du har i vente med det nye GTA V HULK script mod, som kan hentet direkte fra JulioNIB websitet HER

“You can customize the Green FX with different colors, check the suit .ini files, fxBaseColor variable (Alpha, Red, Green and Blue). The Wall “climb” feature works in almost all walls in game, jump and keep pressed the move forward button to “grab” the wall, press jump again to jump up, release move forward button and jump again to stop the wall “climb”. You can grab vehicles that are in air too, aim at them and press grab button. To jump to mid air vehicles like helicopters or launched vehicles, hold aim and set the vehicle as target, then press jump button”



Features inkluderet i GTA V Hulk mod er følgende:



Super strength

Auto heal

Super jump

Super sprint

Super melee attacks

Grab and throw peds/vehicles

Use lamp pole as baseball bat

Jump + smash ground

Special attack: Atomic Slam

Special attack: Thunder clap

Jump + Special attack

Attack mid air targets

Jump to mid air vehicles

Take down mid air vehicles (after jump to them)

Rip off pilot/driver from mid air vehicle (after jump to them)

Jump and attack mid air entities

Wall “climb”





ini configuration for multiple and custom hulk characters

Customizable hotkeys for keyboard and controller



