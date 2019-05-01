AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2019-05-01 11:49:34

Ghost Recon Wildlands Operation Oracle frigives i morgen

I morgen sender Ubisoft deres nye Ghost Recon Wildlands Operation Oracle “free weekend” ud til folket.

I morgen sender Ubisoft deres nye Ghost Recon Wildlands Operation Oracle “free weekend” ud til folket.



Her tilbydes spillerne en "rendezvous med den mystiske Ghost Team Leader, Cole D. Walker, i nye missioner.



Tjek nedenstående teaser trailer.

Kilde: Ubisoft



Ubisoft fortæller:



“Fight alongside Walker in the free mission update until May 6th, 2019 in Operation Oracle. “Your mission is about to begin. Enter the Wildlands and dismantle the Santa Blanca Cartel any way you choose. You decide how to take down the cartel. Watch now to see how you can customize your character’s appearance and gear, and use the Gunsmith to craft weapons to take on any enemy in any environment.”



“The Santa Blanca drug cartel has transformed the beautiful South American country of Bolivia into a perilous narco-state, leading to lawlessness, fear, and rampant violence. The citizens of Bolivia have been plagued by the criminal influence of the cartel, but all hope is not lost. Now only the Ghosts, an elite US Special Forces team, can save the country from complete collapse.”



Du kan læse mere om via den officielle PlayStation blog



Kilde & Billede

PS, Ubisoft







