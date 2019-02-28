AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2019-02-28 07:25:55

Ghost Recon Wildlands Special Operation 4 frigivet

27 februar 2019 sendte Ubisoft deres nye Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands: Special Operation 4 DLC på gaden, som er spillets seneste Year 2 opdatering.

Ghost Recon Wildlands Special Operation 4 bringer en ny support class med sig i form af Sapper. Om den nye support class fortæller Ubisoft:



“The Sapper is a new Support class option that deploys a specialised drone that shoots “concussion” mines. These mines drain stamina from players and suppresses them, slowing down their rush.”



Nedenstående trailer til “Special Operation 4”, viser en bid af det vi har i vente.

Kilde: Ubisoft



“Special Operation 4 is here and it’s bringing all new challenges to Ghost Recon Wildlands! Face off against waves of enemies in the Guerilla Mode or knock out your Ghost War opponents with the Sapper class”.



– Time of Day Setting: You will now be able to choose your time of day via a new setting available for solo campaign and solo Ghost Mode. Once you choose your selected time of day from the menu, you will re-deploy to the nearest spawn point.



– Custom Match Browser in Ghost War: You will now be able to set your own criteria to filter matches based.



– Compass: The compass from Ghost War will now be a HUD option for PvE



Billede & Kilde

Ubisoft



