H1Z1 Battle Royale releases til PlayStation 4 i maj 2018

Daybreak Games har i indeværende uge proklameret ankomst af deres H1Z1 Battle Royale first person shooter til PlayStation 4 med ankomst i maj 2018.

Terrence Yee, som blandt andet er kreatør bag H1Z1 Battle Royale til PC forklarer:



“accentuate the essentials of battle royale that make the genre so exciting to watch and play on PS4"



”Features of the newly enhanced game for PS4 include a new grab-and-go equipment system, which simplifies loot collection and inventory management, a radial weapon menu and a revamped HUD, as well as ditching the crafting system. Daybreak has also tried to tweak the gameplay pace by speeding up the play of a match by revamping the airdrop system to keep players moving and battling to win a “chicken dinner”.



I forbindelse med lanceringen, skriver Eurogamer websitet



“H1Z1’s claim to being the original standalone battle royale game stems from the February 2016 split of the original H1Z1 into the release of two separate projects: H1Z1: Just Survive and H1Z1: King of the Kill. In October 2017, Just Survive dropped the H1Z1 name, and King of the Kill became simply H1Z1. After three years of being in early access, H1Z1 officially released on 28th February 2018. Shortly after, the game went free-to-play.”



