AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-05-21 12:16:33

Her er 24 minutters H1Z1 Battle Royale PS4 gameplay

Hvis du troede H1Z1 var på vej i graven, er her et godt bevis på det modsatte. PlayStation Underground teamet, har frigivet 24 minutters gameplay video af det nye H1Z1 Battle Royale spil på PlayStation 4.

Hvis du troede H1Z1 var på vej i graven, er her et godt bevis på det modsatte. PlayStation Underground teamet, har frigivet 24 minutters gameplay video af det nye H1Z1 Battle Royale spil på PlayStation 4.

Sid Shuman, bliver smidt ind i kampens hede, og må kæmpe for livet i nedenstående video.

”H1Z1 is a free-to-play Battle Royale game developed and published by Daybreak Games now owned by Jason Epstein. The game’s development began after the original H1Z1 game originally started by SEO, was spun off into two separate projects in early 2016 taking the form of H1Z1: Just Survive and H1Z1: King of the Kill. Moving on to October 2017 the games names changed again with Just Survive dropping the H1Z1 name, and King of the Kill becoming simply H1Z1”

Med lanceringen på PS4, viser Daybreak de stadig vil tage kampen op på Battle Royale markedspladsen, hvor vi også finder spil som Epics Fortnite og PUBG. På selvsamme, har Activision også proklameret deres ankomst med det nye Black Ops 4, som sendes på markedet senere på året.

“H1Z1 is a battle royale game in which up to 150 players compete against each other in a last man standing deathmatch. Players can choose to play solo, in a duo, or in groups of five, with the goal of being the final person or final team remaining”



