Her er de første officielle screenshots og detaljer til Dying Light 2 PC spillet

Dying Light har været en kæmpe succes, og nu står Dying Light 2 klar i kulisserne til at tage over. Techlands open world zombie spil, er spækket med action og muligheden for at lege, vælge alternative løsninger, bygge våben m.v. Nu er Dying Light 2 klar til at give fuld smadder i ren post-apocalyptic stil.

Pawel Marchewka, CEO hos Techland forklarer:



“We are very close to our community, and we’ve clearly heard their requests for the new game. I know we kept them waiting, so I’m more than excited to finally announce: Dying Light 2 is coming. Dying Light 2 will be a truly bold sequel, combining the much loved Dying Light DNA with completely new ways to play. For the first time in the franchise, players will have the power to decide the fate of a decaying metropolis with their own choices and actions. Across the story, the melee combat, the parkour movement, and other aspects of the game, we’re giving players a completely new level of freedom”



Under det smukke grafiske layout i spillet, finder vi en C-Engine, som er en ny Techland in-house teknologi specielt udviklet til open-world action-adventure og action-RPG games.



“In this exhausted world, your quick thinking, exceptional parkour abilities and brutal combat skills are the only things that let you dive into darkness and emerge alive. Make morally grey decisions and witness how they impact the world at multiple levels, shape the transformation of the City, and ultimately decide its fate”



