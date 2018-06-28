AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-06-28 09:23:00

Her er de officielle systemkrav til Battlefield V Alpha, closed alpha starter 28 juni

Electronic Arts og DICE har løftet sløret for de officielle PC systemkrav til Battlefield V closed alpha. Closed Alpha starter 28 juni, og er kun tilgængelig i en begrænset periode.

Electronic Arts og DICE har løftet sløret for de officielle PC systemkrav til Battlefield V closed alpha.

Closed Alpha starter 28 juni, og er kun tilgængelig i en begrænset periode.



PC gamers skal som minimum have en AMD FX-8350 eller en Intel Core i5 6600K med 8GB RAM samt et NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 / GTX 660 eller AMD Radeon HD 7850.



DICE anbefaler dog AMD Ryzen 3 1300X eller Intel Core i7 4790, 12GB-16GB RAM, og NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, AMD Radeon RX 480.



"The closed alpha will let players play the Conquest mode or the Grand Operation Fall of Norway. Taking place on the map Arctic Fjord, Fall of Norway lets you experience two of its in-game “days” and play two of the modes that the Grand Operation strings together: Airborne and Breakthrough"

“Playing Airborne, you’ll either paradrop down to the battlefield to deal with enemy artillery, or fight to counter this attack if you’re on the other team. In the frantic fights of Breakthrough, you must capture sectors as an attacker or keep the opposition at bay through on-the-fly planning.”

Battlefield V Alpha Official PC Requirements

Minimum requirements:

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1 or Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD FX-8350

Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1050 / GTX 660 2GB

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon™ HD 7850 2GB

DirectX version: 11.0 Compatible video card or equivalent

Internet: 512 KBPS or faster, stable Internet connection

Free hard-drive space: 50GB



Recommended specifications:

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 3 1300X

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790 or equivalent

Memory: 16GB RAM 12GB RAM

Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1060 3GB

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon™ RX 480 4GB

DirectX: 11.1 Compatible video card or equivalent

Internet: 512 KBPS or faster, stable Internet connection

Free hard drive space: 50GB



