PUBLISHED : 2018-08-09 19:35:38

Her er den første Red Dead Redemption 2 4K gameplay trailer

Venter du ligesom os på fortsættelsen af Red Dead Redemption 2, som pt. er under udvikling af folkene hos Rockstar Games, som kan vi hermed friste med den første Red Dead Redemption 2 4K gameplay trailer.

Med den første Red Dead Redemption 2 4K gameplay trailer, får vi et glimt af gameplayet i 4K Ultra HD



“Captured entirely from in-game footage, watch this introduction to Red Dead Redemption 2’s gameplay in 4K”



Tjek nedenstående video:

Red Dead Redemption 2 er allerede forudbestilles til Xbox One og PlayStation 4 konsoller, og er officielt programsat til 26 oktober 2018.



“America, 1899. The end of the wild west era has begun as lawmen hunt down the last remaining outlaw gangs. Those who will not surrender or succumb are killed.



After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.



From the creators of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption, Red Dead Redemption 2 is an epic tale of life in America at the dawn of the modern age. Coming October 26, 2018 to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One systems.”



