AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-09-19 14:10:51

Her er den nye Call of Duty WWII Story Trailer

En ny Call of Duty WWII Story trailer, er netop frigivet, og det ser ud til vi har noget at glæde os til, når spillet frigives 3 november 2017.

En ny story trailer, er lanceret til det kommende Call of Duty WWII spil, som pt. er i final stages før spillet frigives.



Call of Duty: WWII releases officielt 3 november 2017, og blive frigivet til PC, PS4 og Xbox One med bade single player og multiplayer first-person shooter action.



The latest game in the ongoing series of CoD game is set in the European theatre of the war with the campaign centred around the 1st Infantry Division and a small squad within it. The storyline follows their progress on the Western Front, while the multiplayer expands on different fronts not seen in the campaign. Zombie fans will also be pleased to learn that a zombie mode will also be returning.



Call of Duty: WWII tells the story of Private Ronald “Red” Daniels, a young recruit in the U.S. First Infantry Division who experiences combat for the first time on D-Day, one of the largest amphibious assaults in history. After surviving the beaches of Normandy, Red and his squad will fight their way across Europe, engaging the enemy in iconic battle locations such as the Hürtgen Forest and the Battle of the Bulge, as they make their way into Germany. The journey begins on November 3rd 2017.

Læs mere om Call of Duty: WWII HER



