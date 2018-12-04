AUTHOR :

HyperX ChargePlay Quad Joy-Con Charging Station

HyperX og konsol i samme sætning, vil nok bringe nyt til bordet for mange. Ikke desto mindre har HyperX annonceret deres nye ChargePlay Quad Joy-Con Charging Station.

HyperX har faktisk fremvist to nye game kontroller ladestationer henvendt til Nintendo Switch og PlayStation 4. HyperX ChargePlay Quad Joy-Con Charging Station til Nintendo Switch og HyperX ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station til PS4, tilbyder ifølge producenten en nem måde at holde dine kontrollere opladet og klar til kamp.



HyperX fortæller:



”The first game controller charging stations for PlayStation 4 are capable of charging up to two DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controllers in two hours or less and includes a three-level indicator to monitor charging status. LED light indicators also enable Switch gamers to easily monitor charge status for each individual Joy-Con controller”



Ens for begge HyperX ChargePlay Quad lade enheder, er de er tilgængelige i handlen med en pris på $29.99.



Andrew Ewing, senior manager console business hos HyperX fortæller: “HyperX continues to expand and support console gamers with the new ChargePlay charging stations. As games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Super Smash Bros Ultimate continue to surge in popularity on consoles, the new HyperX charging accessories enable gamers to keep their gear charged and ready for multiplayer and extended gaming sessions.”



