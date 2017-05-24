AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-05-24 12:20:12

Kvindelig karakter føjes til Battlefield 1

EA føjer ny karakter til deres super populære Battlefield 1, som i første omgang måske ikke er så nyskabende. Det er nok mere det faktum, det denne gang bliver en kvindelig karakter, der sendes ind på scenen

Den havde vi sgu ikke set komme, en kvindelig karakter i Battlefield 1.

Ikke desto mindre, er det hvad EA løftede sløret for tidligere i dag, og det betyder altså vi får integreret en female character i spillet, som udspringer fra WW1 formationen, the 1st Russian Women’s Battalion of Death, repræsenteret i Russian Scout class.

Første glimt af den nye kvindelige kriger i BF1, blev delt af Battlefields global community manager, Dan Mitre, som delte via Twitter. Den nye karakter i spillet, tager udgangspunkt i en profil, som var en del af en real-life battalion i 1917 under første verdenskrig. Den nye karakter i spillet, bliver udrullet via en DLC til PC, Xbox One samt PlayStation 4.

EA forklarer følgende:

Battlefield’s global community manager Dan Mitre shared our first look at the fighter which was part of a real-life battalion back in 1917. The new character will be made available via a DLC which will add extra content to the 64 multiplayer battlefields.

Features of Battlefield 1 which is available to play on the PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 include:

• Epic 64-Player Multiplayer Battles – Squad up with your friends and join in the most epic multiplayer battles in FPS history with up to 64 players. Fight as infantry, lead horse charges or take control of amazing vehicles on land, air and sea, from tanks and biplanes to the gigantic Behemoths.



• Experience the Dawn of All-out War – Be a part of the greatest battles ever known to man. From the heavily defended Alps to the scorching deserts of Arabia, war is raging on an epic scale on land, air and sea as you witness the birth of modern warfare.

• No Battle is Ever the Same – Dynamic weather and intuitive destruction create an ever-changing landscape. Make your mark on the world with earth-shattering destruction, whether you’re blasting craters in the ground with artillery strikes or ripping apart walls with gunfire.



• Push the Frontline in Operations – Take part in a series of inter-connected multiplayer battles spread across multiple maps in the new Operations. Attackers must break through the lines of defenders, and push the conflict onto the next map.

Credit: Eurogamer : Twitter



