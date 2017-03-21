AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-03-21 19:18:40

Mass Effect Andromeda officielt lanceret (video)

Den længeventede Mass Effect Andromeda is officielt lanceret af udviklerne bag, og i sammen omgang smider de en video efter os, så vi kan få et kort indblik i historien i spillet, og hvad vi har i vente.

Turen er kommet til at release fjerde spil i rækken fra Mass Effect serien, og Mass Effect Andromeda er officielt lanceret worldwide. Spillet udkommer til PC, PlayStation 4 samt Xbox One.

Udviklerne bag frister med en launch trailer, så man får et indblik i hvad man har i vente mht. storylinen i spillet.



Mass Effect Andromeda skriver følgende:



Mass Effect: Andromeda travels deep into the Andromeda Galaxy, far beyond the Milky Way. There, you will lead our fight for a new home in hostile territory where we are the aliens. Take command as the Pathfinder, a leader of a squad of military-trained explorers, with deep progression and customization systems.



This is the story of humanity’s next chapter, and your choices throughout the game will ultimately determine our survival in the Andromeda Galaxy. As you unfold the mysteries of the Andromeda Galaxy and the hope for humanity lies on your shoulders, you must ask yourself – how far will you go? HDR enhanced for richer, more luminous colors. HDR functionality available on Xbox One S with supported games and TVs.



