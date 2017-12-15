AUTHOR :

Metal Gear Survive release dato og Open Beta

Konami har sendte flere informationer over disken omkring deres kommende Metal Gear Survive survival action-adventure spil, som lanceres til PlayStation 4, Xbox One og PC via Steam.

Datoen er pt. sat til starten af 2018, 20 februar som startskud for første release. Metal Gear Survive bringer en ny spills-stil med sig, hvor blandt andet teamwork og strategi bliver væsentlige faktorer ifølge udviklerne bag computerspillet.



Nedenstående trailer fra Metal Gear Survive single player, er lanceret af Konami tidligere på indeværende uge.

”Metal Gear Survive takes place in the time period between Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes and Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain and is set in an open world environment and played from a third-person perspective Providing both single player and cooperative multiplayer modes.



Following the evacuation of Big Boss and Kazuhira Miller from the besieged Mother Base, a wormhole opens in the sky and absorbs the offshore plant as well as the remaining Militaires Sans Frontières soldiers. The soldiers are transported to an alternate reality along with the remains of Mother Base, to find the world full of hostile, crystalline zombie-like entities known as “creatures”.

Their goal is to find materials and do anything they can to go back to their own world. Metal Gear Survive is an apocryphal story set apart from the main timeline, similar to the Jamais Vu and Deja Vu mission in Ground Zeroes”



