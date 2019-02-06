AUTHOR :

Metro Exodus får en cinematic CGI trailer

En af de helt store spiltitler i starten af 2019 er Metro Exodus. Deep Silver og 4A Games har løftet sløret for en spektakulær CGI animeret trailer, Artyom’s Nightmare.

I denne næsten drømmelignende prolog til Metro Exodus, oplever vi en bid af Artyom’s håb og drømme om et liv efter Moscow Metro virakken.

“A quarter century after nuclear war devastated the Earth, a few thousand survivors took refuge in the Moscow Metro. They believed they were the last remnants of humanity – but they were wrong. Only Artyom dared to dream of a life on the surface. It’s time to leave the ruins of Moscow and journey beyond. But dreams can quickly turn to nightmares …”



“Created by the master animators of Platige Image in collaboration with 4A Games, Artyom’s Nightmare brings the haunting world of Metro to life as fans have never seen it before”



Dmitry Glukhovsky, forfatter til de originale Metro romaner fortæller:



“Watching 4A Games take my characters off the page and onto the screen has been a privilege. I hope fans will enjoy this new glimpse into Artyom’s world.”



Metro Exodus er programsat til 15 februar 2019.

