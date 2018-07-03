AUTHOR :

Ny Call of Duty WWII Liberty Strike Event teaser trailer

Activision og Sledgehammer Games, har netop forgivet en ny teaser trailer til deres Liberty Strike Community Event som allerede er i gang og afsluttes 24 juli 2018.

Deres nye Liberty Strike Community Event trailer tager dig med en tur gennem konceptet, og hvad du kan forvente af Call of Duty: WWII Liberty Strike. Der er blandt andet mulighed for at tjene 2XP m.v.



”The Liberty Strike Community Event offers the opportunity for players to earn 2XP during Midweek Mobilise and Weekend Warfare, together with weekly Orders that reward special Liberty Strike Bribes. During the event there is also the Captain Butcher’s new Liberty Strike Collections to complete before the end of the Event on July 24th 2018. After which the Collections shut down and can no longer be accessed, so don’t delay”



”Rally your squad and show your national pride in this exciting limited-time Community Event. Captain Butcher is back and brings new uniforms for each Division, including seven distinct country-themed kits. He’s also recruited the services of the new Cavalry Division, and stocked four all new weapons, to help make the final push toward victory. Plus, experience the free Wanderlust game mode variant, available only until July 24 when the Liberty Strike Community Event concludes”



Du kan læse mere HER



