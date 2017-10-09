AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2017-10-09 16:04:32

Ny Ghost Recon Wildlands Ghost War gameplay trailer dukket op

Ny Ghost Recon Wildlands Ghost War gameplay trailer dukket op, som er en del af den nye gratis DLC til spillet

Gamere, der er interesseret i at høre mere om det kommende Ghost Recon Wildlands Ghost War DLC, som bliver en gratis DLC, hvis man vel og mærke allerede ejer Ghost Recon Wildlands, vil uden tvivl elske deres nylige lanceret gameplay video nedenunder.



Her gennemgår udviklerne fra Ubisoft det nye indhold i DLC’en, som blandt andet indbefatter cooperative multiplayer battle i nye omgivelser, og optimering af gameplayet i Ghost Recon Wildlands.



Ubisoft skriver:



The Santa Blanca drug cartel has transformed the beautiful South American country of Bolivia into a perilous narco-state, leading to lawlessness, fear, and rampant violence. The citizens of Bolivia have been plagued by the criminal influence of the cartel, but all hope is not lost. Now only the Ghosts, an elite US Special Forces team, can save the country from complete collapse.



Armed with their tactical prowess and the latest weapons technology, the Ghosts will have to go deep behind enemy lines to complete their most dangerous mission to date. They’ll have to annihilate the alliance between the corrupted government and the cartel before the evil rises above Bolivia to become a major threat across the globe.



Facing an almighty adversary in a massive, hostile environment, you will have to muster your strength, hone your skills, and sharpen your mettle to become a Ghost and take Bolivia back from its criminal tyrants. The Wildlands are a living, reactive open-world environment where every individual choice you make has far reaching consequences. With the Faction Influence System, turn each dangerous situation into an advantage by seizing control of the cartel’s traffic patterns, patrols, and movements.



