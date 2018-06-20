AUTHOR :

Nyt mindre PUBG Sanhok map frigives fredag

For at vække appetitten forud for release af det nye PUBG Sanhok map, som søsættes fra 22 juni 2018, har udviklerne bag PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds battle royal spillet frigivet en ny teaser trailer.

For at vække appetitten forud for release af det nye PUBG Sanhok map, som søsættes fra 22 juni 2018, har udviklerne bag PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds battle royal spillet frigivet en ny teaser trailer.



Videoen giver et indblik i det mindste af de tre PUBG maps, som måler 4km x 4km, og dermed markant mindre end f.eks. Erangel og Miramar.



På grund af den reduceret størrelse, er der lagt tid i at forbedre performance i både gameplay og tweaks i spillet på f.eks. køretøjerne. Udviklerne bag har denne gang også fjernet 8x og 15x scopes på Sanhok, som nu kun kan anskaffes via care packages.

"Weather in Sanhok also changes dynamically, with a smaller, shorter lasting redzone and the centre of the redzone appears outside of the playzone (white circle), which means players are more at risk when outside of the playzone. The bluezone on the PUBG Sanhok map is dynamic, checking remaining player numbers before deciding the location of the next circle. As well as offering shorter waiting times and longer travel times.

The PUBG Sanhok map also includes an exclusive weapon in the form of the QBZ, an AR firing 5.56mm rounds and fitted with a magazine capable of holding 30 rounds that can be extended further to a maximum of 40 rounds if desired.



To celebrate the arrival of the new and third PUBG map Sanhok, the PUBG game is currently on sale via Steam until July 5th offering a 30 percent saving of the recommended retail price"

