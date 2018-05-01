Patch 1.5 til Far Cry 5 ankommer i dag

Det storsælgende Far Cry 5 bliver i dag iklædt nyeste patch (1.5) fra Ubisoft, og sammen med en rette bugfixes, skulle nyeste patch 1.5 også åbne for muligheden for at re-do karakterfremstillingsprocessen fra Avatar menuen.
Hertil skulle der blive tilføjet en del andet i karaktermenuen, som profilen kan udstyres med.
Blandt de mange bugfixes kommer performanceoptimering og stabilitet mht. crash i spillet, hvor især filmsekvenser forvolder mange spillere problemer og resulterer i spillet går ned eller fryser.
Far Cry 5 opdaterer selv med seneste patch 1.5 ved frigivelsen.
Far Cry 5 Patch 1.5 Release Notes
1. New Addition
Added the option to re-do the character creation process from the Avatar Customization menu
Added support for Masks and Special Outfits in the Avatar Customization menu
2. Improved Accessibility
Subtitles turned on by default for all languages when launching a New Game
3. Stability & Performance
Fixed multiple low occurrence crashes
Fixed an issue where client would receive a “bookworm” error after liberating an outpost while in a helicopter
Fixed low occurrence issues when skipping cinematics
Fixed some physics issues related to vehicle doors and weapon interactions
Fixed some instances of players respawning in an instant-death loop, including:
Fixed an issue where the client would get stuck in a instant-death loop if the host reloads a checkpoint while in a helicopter
Fixed an issue where the client would get stuck in a instant-death loop if the host invites a client while in a helicopter
4. Missions
Fixed multiple low occurrence walkthrough breaks, including:
Fixed a few issues that could cause the player to become locked outside of the bunker during the mission, “The Quality of Mercy”
Fixed an issue where the mission, “Broken Path,” would not progress under certain circumstances
Fixed a few issues that could cause the player to become locked outside of the bunker during the mission, “Casualties of War”
Fixed issue game could be stuck in an endless Credits loop under certain circumstances during the final mission, “Where it All Began”
Fixed issue where Mary May won’t spawn in the truck during Atonement if the player died during the drive to John Seed’s Ranch
Fixed some issues that was causing the time of day to become stuck when completing the mission, “The Cleansing,” or when using the Outpost Master feature
5. Audio
Fixed minor audio issues
Fixed some situations where SFX and music could go missing in specific circumstances
Fixed an issue where SFX would continue to play if a helicopter was destoryed in the Arcade
6. Companion, Enemy & Animal AI
General AI bug fixes including:
Fixed an issue where the Blessed would restart their falling animation when being shot while they are auto-reviving
Fixed an issue where Guns For Hire would not exit vehicle turret after falling in water
Cheeseburger’s total kills should now update more consistently
7. Gameplay & UI
Minor bug fixes for vehicles
Fixed issues with certain animal animations, including:
Fixed an issue where the Cougar and Moose would play invalid animations if the player cast a fishing line near them while they were in the water
Fixed some camera issues while performing takedowns
Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck in a mounted turret under certain circumstances
Fixed some challenges that weren’t tracking kills under certain situations
Fixed an issue where the player model could appear without clothes in the Avatar Customization menu
Fixed issues with cut-off text in some menus in certain languages
Fixed issues with text remaining on screen in certain circumstances
Fixed minor text issues in certain localized languages
Fixes and updates to weapon balance and statistics
Improvements to weapon animations and hand placement when near a wall
8. Coop
Various replication improvements, including:
Fixed an issue where a client could see weapons that were already picked up by hosts
Fixed an issue where the client’s arms would be in incorrect positions while holding a Compound Bow
Fixed an issue where the helicopter was not replicated correctly for the client after the host disabled it
General improvements to various missions while playing in Coop, including:
Fixed an issue where the cinematic during the mission, “Only You,” was obstructed by the Client
Fixed an issue where the client was unable to see the objective markers during the mission, “Where it All Began”
Fixed an issue with the transition during the mission, “Burn, Baby, Burn!,” if the client was in spectate mode
Fixed low occurrence walkthrough breaks while playing certain missions in Coop, including:
Fixed an issue where host/client would become stuck in a loading screen triggering the mission, “Special Delivery”
Fixed an issue where the mission, “Air Raid,” where the host and client would become stuck if the coop leash was broken
Fixed an issue where the mission, “The Hero’s Journey,” would not update after leaving Larry’s helicopter
9. Arcade/PVP
Star ratings now properly reflect ratings
Minor graphical improvements to spectator camera
Improvements to matchmaking flow in Private and Public lobbies
Fixed low occurrence issues with player spawning without selected loadout
Fixed some issues with the PVP Announcer not playing certain lines
Fixed low occurrence crashes during host migration
Fixed issue where sometimes voice chat would not work
Fixed issue where sometimes player names were missing after being killed in PVP
Fixes and updates to weapon balance and statistics
Extended the map picking time in Public lobbies from 35 seconds to 50 seconds
10. Arcade/Editor
Fixed minor bugs with certain map creation tools