Patch 1.5 til Far Cry 5 ankommer i dag

Det storsælgende Far Cry 5 bliver i dag iklædt nyeste patch (1.5) fra Ubisoft, og sammen med en rette bugfixes, skulle nyeste patch 1.5 også åbne for muligheden for at re-do karakterfremstillingsprocessen fra Avatar menuen.

Hertil skulle der blive tilføjet en del andet i karaktermenuen, som profilen kan udstyres med.



Blandt de mange bugfixes kommer performanceoptimering og stabilitet mht. crash i spillet, hvor især filmsekvenser forvolder mange spillere problemer og resulterer i spillet går ned eller fryser.



Far Cry 5 opdaterer selv med seneste patch 1.5 ved frigivelsen.



Far Cry 5 Patch 1.5 Release Notes

1. New Addition

Added the option to re-do the character creation process from the Avatar Customization menu

Added support for Masks and Special Outfits in the Avatar Customization menu



2. Improved Accessibility

Subtitles turned on by default for all languages when launching a New Game



3. Stability & Performance

Fixed multiple low occurrence crashes

Fixed an issue where client would receive a “bookworm” error after liberating an outpost while in a helicopter

Fixed low occurrence issues when skipping cinematics

Fixed some physics issues related to vehicle doors and weapon interactions

Fixed some instances of players respawning in an instant-death loop, including:

Fixed an issue where the client would get stuck in a instant-death loop if the host reloads a checkpoint while in a helicopter

Fixed an issue where the client would get stuck in a instant-death loop if the host invites a client while in a helicopter



4. Missions

Fixed multiple low occurrence walkthrough breaks, including:

Fixed a few issues that could cause the player to become locked outside of the bunker during the mission, “The Quality of Mercy”

Fixed an issue where the mission, “Broken Path,” would not progress under certain circumstances

Fixed a few issues that could cause the player to become locked outside of the bunker during the mission, “Casualties of War”

Fixed issue game could be stuck in an endless Credits loop under certain circumstances during the final mission, “Where it All Began”

Fixed issue where Mary May won’t spawn in the truck during Atonement if the player died during the drive to John Seed’s Ranch

Fixed some issues that was causing the time of day to become stuck when completing the mission, “The Cleansing,” or when using the Outpost Master feature



5. Audio

Fixed minor audio issues

Fixed some situations where SFX and music could go missing in specific circumstances

Fixed an issue where SFX would continue to play if a helicopter was destoryed in the Arcade



6. Companion, Enemy & Animal AI

General AI bug fixes including:

Fixed an issue where the Blessed would restart their falling animation when being shot while they are auto-reviving

Fixed an issue where Guns For Hire would not exit vehicle turret after falling in water

Cheeseburger’s total kills should now update more consistently



7. Gameplay & UI

Minor bug fixes for vehicles

Fixed issues with certain animal animations, including:

Fixed an issue where the Cougar and Moose would play invalid animations if the player cast a fishing line near them while they were in the water

Fixed some camera issues while performing takedowns

Fixed an issue where the player could get stuck in a mounted turret under certain circumstances

Fixed some challenges that weren’t tracking kills under certain situations

Fixed an issue where the player model could appear without clothes in the Avatar Customization menu

Fixed issues with cut-off text in some menus in certain languages

Fixed issues with text remaining on screen in certain circumstances

Fixed minor text issues in certain localized languages

Fixes and updates to weapon balance and statistics

Improvements to weapon animations and hand placement when near a wall



8. Coop

Various replication improvements, including:

Fixed an issue where a client could see weapons that were already picked up by hosts

Fixed an issue where the client’s arms would be in incorrect positions while holding a Compound Bow

Fixed an issue where the helicopter was not replicated correctly for the client after the host disabled it

General improvements to various missions while playing in Coop, including:

Fixed an issue where the cinematic during the mission, “Only You,” was obstructed by the Client

Fixed an issue where the client was unable to see the objective markers during the mission, “Where it All Began”

Fixed an issue with the transition during the mission, “Burn, Baby, Burn!,” if the client was in spectate mode

Fixed low occurrence walkthrough breaks while playing certain missions in Coop, including:

Fixed an issue where host/client would become stuck in a loading screen triggering the mission, “Special Delivery”

Fixed an issue where the mission, “Air Raid,” where the host and client would become stuck if the coop leash was broken

Fixed an issue where the mission, “The Hero’s Journey,” would not update after leaving Larry’s helicopter



9. Arcade/PVP

Star ratings now properly reflect ratings

Minor graphical improvements to spectator camera

Improvements to matchmaking flow in Private and Public lobbies

Fixed low occurrence issues with player spawning without selected loadout

Fixed some issues with the PVP Announcer not playing certain lines

Fixed low occurrence crashes during host migration

Fixed issue where sometimes voice chat would not work

Fixed issue where sometimes player names were missing after being killed in PVP

Fixes and updates to weapon balance and statistics

Extended the map picking time in Public lobbies from 35 seconds to 50 seconds



10. Arcade/Editor

Fixed minor bugs with certain map creation tools



