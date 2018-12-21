AUTHOR :

2018-12-21

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Vikendi snow map tilgængelig på PS4 Public Test Server

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Vikendi snow mappet er frigivet på Public Test Server (PTS). PTS er tilgængelig for alle som ejer PUBG, og bliver synlig under “Purchased” sektionen i din spilbibliotek.

Nedenstående trailer er lanceret for at friste din PUBG appetit, og giver et indblik i hvad du kan forvente.

“Be the lone survivor on the cold lands of Vikendi!”

“An isolated Northern resort island in the shadow of Mount Kreznic, Vikendi was home to a wide variety of attractions, businesses and villages. Vikendi is enveloped in dense/thick forest, another aspect of the island is its warm Mediterranean coastline and snowy mountains in the central area of the map"

"Tourist can look to the future from the spacecraft launch site Cosomodrome, travel back to the past and walk with the giants at the prehistoric Dino Park, visit the aging Castle or even take a tour of the winery. Vikendi is as beautiful as it is dangerous and Survivors treading these bitter cold lands will have to watch their backs even more closely as the fresh snow is perfect for leaving behind footprints! With snow and the footprints that you leave behind or other players leave behind, the “Hunter becomes the hunted.” The days are long on Vikendi, but it won’t be long before the sun sets and the auroras fill the moonlit skies.”

