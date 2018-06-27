AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-06-27 12:25:38

Pokemon Quest tilgængelig til iOS og Android

2018 ser ud til at blive et vellykket år for Pokemon franchise, og ikke mindst takket være lanceringen af en længeventet trading feature.

2018 ser ud til at blive et vellykket år for Pokemon franchise, og ikke mindst takket være lanceringen af en længeventet trading feature. I samme omgang lancerer folkene bag ligeledes to nye Pokemon titler til Nintendo Switch senere på året, hvor vi allerede har adgang til Pokemon Quest på Switch.



”For those unfamiliar, Pokemon Quest was announced last month ahead of E3 2018 where players can build up a party of Pokemon, all of whom have been designed in cute cube-like shapes which some have since compared to Minecraft. However in addition to announcing it for the Switch, the game was also announced for iOS and Android in which it is now available for download”



“The Pokémon you know and love have turned into…cubes?! Head out in search of treasure with your cube-shaped Pokémon buddies on Tumblecube Island—a land where everything is a cube! Your goal is to find the awesome goodies said to be hidden on the island ! The Pokémon you know and love from Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue appear in this game”



Selvom spillet er free-to-play, finder vi stadig in-game køb i form af tokens.



Du kan hente udvidelsen til Pokemon GO via App Store og Google Play.



