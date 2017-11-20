AUTHOR :

2017-11-20

Rainbow Six Siege Operation White Noise DLC lanceret

Key features of Rainbow Six Siege include :

– Five versus Five. Infiltrate versus Fortify. Team-based strategy meets intense, tactical combat.

– Choose your Operator. Wield their power. Unique abilities allow you to Attack or Defend your way.

– Walls can be shattered and floors can be breached. Let nothing stand in your way as you master the tactics of destruction.

– No getting lost, and no getting away. Prepare for the intensity of up-close-and-personal firefights in every game of Rainbow Six Siege.

The Gold Edition Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Season Pass includes :

– Instant access to the 2 Navy SEAL operators, Blackbeard and Valkyrie, and to the 2 JTF-2 operators, Buck and Frost

– 7-day exclusive access to each upcoming season’s new Operators.

– Premium customization:

– 6 weapon skins; exclusive Season Pass Porter weapon skin & Safari Bundle of five weapon skins

[NEW] Smoke’s Nuclear headgear

[NEW] R6 Gold Charm

600 R6 Credits to purchase additional in-game content

5% Renown boost to speed up your progression

2 extra daily challenges

Source: R6



