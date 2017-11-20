Rainbow Six Siege Operation White Noise DLC lanceret

Key features of Rainbow Six Siege include :
– Five versus Five. Infiltrate versus Fortify. Team-based strategy meets intense, tactical combat.
– Choose your Operator. Wield their power. Unique abilities allow you to Attack or Defend your way.
– Walls can be shattered and floors can be breached. Let nothing stand in your way as you master the tactics of destruction.
– No getting lost, and no getting away. Prepare for the intensity of up-close-and-personal firefights in every game of Rainbow Six Siege.
The Gold Edition Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Season Pass includes :
– Instant access to the 2 Navy SEAL operators, Blackbeard and Valkyrie, and to the 2 JTF-2 operators, Buck and Frost
– 7-day exclusive access to each upcoming season’s new Operators.
– Premium customization:
– 6 weapon skins; exclusive Season Pass Porter weapon skin & Safari Bundle of five weapon skins
[NEW] Smoke’s Nuclear headgear
[NEW] R6 Gold Charm
600 R6 Credits to purchase additional in-game content
5% Renown boost to speed up your progression
2 extra daily challenges
Source: R6