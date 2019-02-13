AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2019-02-13 10:46:52

Rainbow Six Siege Outback map afsløret

Alt imens vi knokler på at få testen af Far Cry New Dawn klar til jer, har Ubisoft afsløret flere detajler fra deres nye Rainbow Six Siege Outback map. Outback tager udgangspunkt i Australiens Red Heart, og bliver en del af Operation Burnt Horizon.



Med i nyheden fra Ubisoft kommer nedenstående video, som giver indblik i hvad vi kan forvente os af Rainbow Six Siege Outback map.

Kilde: Ubisoft



Assistant Level Design Director, Jacques Wong, sætter ord på, hvad vi har i vente.



“Unfortunately for this particular pit stop, a passing nuclear convoy came crashing to a halt while under attack, forcing locals and patrons to flee and causing Rainbow to be called in. As to what inspired the team when designing the game’s 21st map, Assistant Level Design Director Jacques Wong says they referred to two fan favourites – Oregon and Clubhouse.”

“We divided the map into three distinct sections – the Garage, the Motel, and the Restaurant – and put a lot of effort into making sure each section is recognisable, even from far away,” Wong explained. “There are specific colours for each section, and we used lighting and geometry to direct the player’s gaze to where they need to go.”

“We wanted to emphasise the impact of player decision-making, so for example, there’s a limited number of doors between each sections” Wong continued. “Roamers can still create new paths by destroying walls, and there’s always the option of changing floors as a flanking strategy. It’s a medium-sized map, so players won’t need to go far to find alternative routes.”

Billede & Kilde

Ubisoft



