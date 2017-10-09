AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2017-10-09 11:12:14

Redaktionen hos Major Nelson fortsætter deres populære “This Week on Xbox series” for oktober 2017.

https://majornelson.com/2017/10/06/this-week-on-xbox-october-06-2017/

Denne uges “This Week On Xbox” byder på Forza Motorsport 7, Assassin’s Creed Origins og meget andet (video)

Denne gang har deres være flyttet en del fokus i retning af bil spil til nyeste Xbox og Windows 10, og heriblandt Forza Motorsport 7. Der bliver dog også omtalt spil som kommende Assassin’s Creed Origins, som står klar til at blive annonceret, og ramme spilfanatikerne.



Hop ind og besøg dem, og få deres gennemgang af den kommende tids spil.



Assassin’s Creed Origins is set in Ancient Egypt during the Ptolemaic period and recounts the secret fictional history of real-world events. The story explores the origins of the centuries-long conflict between the Brotherhood of Assassins, who fight for peace by promoting liberty, and a secret cabal—forerunners to the Templar Order—who desire peace through the forceful imposition of order.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is an action-adventure stealth game played from a third-person perspective. Players complete quests—linear scenarios with set objectives—to progress through the story, earn experience points and acquire new skills. Outside of quests players can freely roam the open world environment on foot, horseback, camel-back or boat to explore locations, complete optional side-quests and unlock weapons and equipment.



Læs mere HER







