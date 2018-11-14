AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-11-14 13:41:44

Så er det officielt. Xbox One understøtter tastatur og mus

Længe undervejs, men nu endelig officielt annonceret. Vi taler naturligvis om understøttelse af mus og keyboard på Xbox One.

Længe undervejs, men nu endelig officielt annonceret. Vi taler naturligvis om understøttelse af mus og keyboard på Xbox One. Fra i dag bliver det muligt at benytte både tastatur og mus på din Xbox One, når der skal kobles af med noget gaming på konsollen. Listen af spil der understøtter er nøje udvalgt, og denne vil løbende vokse ifølge Microsoft.



Blandt spillene finder vi Warframe, som bliver et blandt flere springbræt ind i denne nye teknologi på Xbox One.



Microsoft fortæller:



“With this new input support at the platform level, developers can now build mouse and keyboard support in their games if and how they choose. It’s important to note that mouse and keyboard support for games is added on a title-by-title basis, entirely at developers’ discretion. For all other titles, nothing changes. Mouse and keyboard input is not enabled by default for games. Each development team knows their titles best and we support them in creating the right experience for their games as they see fit, to ensure an optimal and fair gaming experience. when the feature arrives to Insider in the coming weeks.”



Andre understøttet spil inkluderer Bomber Crew, Deep Rock Galactic, Strange Brigade, Vermintide 2, War Thunder, X-Morph Defense m.v.



I samme ombæring har Corsair meldt ankomsten af specielt udviklet mus og tastatur med understøttelse til Xbox One.



“CORSAIR is proud to be Microsoft’s newest Xbox licensed hardware partner and is excited that the Xbox One team has opened up support for keyboards and mice. Xbox One players now have at their disposal the same precision and reliability that PC gamers have enjoyed from CORSAIR peripherals for years. CORSAIR is working to ensure a great experience on Xbox One and looks forward to collaborating with the Xbox team to deliver even more compatible peripherals in the future.”



Kilde og Billeder:

Xbox



