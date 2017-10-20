AUTHOR :

SPOILER ALERT: Star Wars Battlefront II Single player campaign detaljer annonceret

Star Wars Battlefront II Single player campaign detaljer annonceret, og denne gang finder vi 90 minutters total spoiler inden den officielle lancering.

Døjer du med at holde ventetiden ud mht. at komme i gang med single player campaign i det kommende Star Wars Battlefront II, som er der poppet en massiv spoiler ud via en 90 minutters gennemgang af single player campaign i spillet.

Informationerne kommer via Ryan Clements fra SIEA Social Media, som står frem i den officielle PlayStation blog i dag, og gennemgår detaljerne i hvad der er i vente. Nedenstående video gennemgår blandt andet storyline og gameplay, og hvad du kan se frem til med lanceringen af Star Wars Battlefront II.



Spillet frigives 17 november til PlayStation 4, Xbox One og PC.

Videoen er en omgang massiv spoiler til spillet, så vil du vente på den fude overraskelse, så skal du ikke se videoen.



Star Wars Battlefront II opens with an interrogation. Commander Iden Versio, disarmed and bound, glares at the Rebel soldier holding her captive. The slow, steady tension of the scene runs contrary to the often bombastic, spectacular battles that Star Wars is known for. But Iden’s story is one of military dedication, political motivation, loyalty, and betrayal. And bombastic, spectacular battles.

Iden serves as a humanizing element to the Empire — a force we have spent decades fighting in the Star Wars universe. She and the other agents of Inferno Squad represent the discipline and devotion that the Imperials glorify. But the most striking quality of her character impacts the entire narrative: her courtesy.

The single-player campaign of Star Wars Battlefront II takes place in the moments before and immediately after the conclusion of Return of the Jedi. The prologue mission follows Iden as she deftly escapes Rebel capture, then assists Imperial forces on Endor following the destruction of the second Death Star. But as she creeps behind enemy lines and uses her tactical droid to survey soldier positions, her whispered commands speak volumes. “Scan, please.”

Iden address both her fellow agents and her droid with notable politeness. It is immediately endearing, and a small detail among many that make the beginning moments of the campaign so enjoyable. It showcases that Iden and her team are not supervillains. They are soldiers. Even Iden has misgivings about the Empire’s plans, and those boil over in due time…



