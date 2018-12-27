AUTHOR :

Serious Sam Collection til PS4 og Xbox One måske på vej?

For år tilbage blev en Serious Sam Collection frigivet til PS3 og Xbox 360. Serious Sam Collection inkluderede: Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter, Serious Sam HD: The Second Encounter, Serious Sam 3: BFE samt Serious Sam: Double D XXL. Nu lader det til en ny Serious Sam Collection kunne være på vej til PS4 og Xbox One.



ESRB står bag informationerne: “This is a collection of first-person shooters in which players battle aliens and monsters in frenetic combat. Players use pistols, machine guns, shotguns, and sledgehammers to kill numerous creatures. Large blood-splatter effects occur during combat.”

“Enemies are sometimes shown blowing themselves up into bursts of limbs and blood. Players are also able to rip the eyes out of creatures’ heads and/or rip the hearts out of soldier-like aliens. During the course of the game, harpy-like enemies are depicted topless (though usually from a distance). One character briefly references drugs in the dialogue (e.g., “I’m supposed to be doin’ blow off a stripper’s a*s right now.”). The words “f**k” and “sh*t” appear in dialogue.”



Der er ingen informationer vedrørende om den nye kollektion indeholder samme spil som tidligere.

