PUBLISHED : 2019-03-21 11:30:42

Sidste Walking Dead episode frigives 26 marts 2019

Skybound Games har i denne uge annonceret, at den endelige episode i Walking Dead spilserien lander den 26. marts 2019.

“Clementine and AJ’s journey is nearly at its end, but with an explosive cliffhanger before the finale, how will the survivors fare against foes both alive and undead?“

Nedenstående trailer løfter lidt af sløret for, hvad du kan forvente af Walking Dead Final Season.

“The Walking Dead occurs simultaneously with the events from the original comic series, where a zombie apocalypse overwhelms much of society. Characters in the game come to call the zombies “walkers”, due to the slowness of their movement. Although the survivors initially think that being bitten by a zombie is the only way to become infected, it is later discovered that one becomes a zombie upon death irrespective of the manner in which one dies; only by damaging the brain can the reanimation be stopped. As with the comic and television series, the game’s events occur in the state of Georgia.”

Walking Dead spillet er tilgængelig til Android, iOS, Kindle Fire HDX, OS X, Linux, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, Ouya, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Xbox 360 og Xbox One.

