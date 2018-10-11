AUTHOR :

Sony åbner for muligheden for at skifte dit PSN Online ID

Ventetiden er slut, og endelig reagerer Sony på den massive efterspørgsel på at kunne skifte PlayStation Network ID.

Annonceringen kommer direkte fra Sony, hvor de forklarer en snarlig PSN Online ID Change beta tilbydes udvalgte profiler i første omgang, profiler der har været en del af deres PlayStation Preview Program.



”Your first name change will be free, but after that, it will cost $10 per change ($5 if you’re a PlayStation Plus member), This will discourage abuse. The preview for the feature will end in November, but it should reach all PS4 owners by around early 2019”



”You’ll be able to show your previous ID alongside your current one, although you’ll want to be careful. You can’t change that after completing the name change. You should also know that not every game will work with your new ID. It will work with every PS4 game published after April 1st, 2018 and should be compatible with the “large majority” of popular PS4 games released before then, but some PS4, PS3 and PS Vita games might produce errors”



Muligheden for at skifte tilbage til det officielle ID kan gøres gratis.



Image credit og Kilde:

Sony & Engadget



