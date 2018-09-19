AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-09-19 08:41:17

Sony PlayStation Classic annonceret. Lanceres i december med 20 spil til £89.99

Hvorvidt danske forhandlere tager den kommende Sony PlayStation Classic i sortiment er uvist, men Sony har officielt annonceret ankomst af PlayStation Classic med frigivelse i julemåneden inkl. 20 spil og flere på vej.

Lanceringen af Sony PlayStation Classic, er en del af fejringen af deres originale PlayStation konsol, som kom på markedet for næsten 25 år siden.

PlayStation Classic frigives inklusiv 20 af de klassiske spil, hvor vi finder titler som Teken 3, Final Fantasy VII, Wild Arms, R4 Ridge Racer Type 4 m.v.

Credit: PlayStation Europe

Long-time fans will appreciate the nostalgia that comes with rediscovering the games they know and love, while gamers who might be new to the platform can enjoy the groundbreaking PlayStation console experience that started it all. All of the preloaded games will be playable in their original format.

Den nye konsol, er 45 procent mindre ned den originale PlayStation konsol, men ud over denne ændring er designet ens og hertil samme kontrollere som originalen.

PlayStation Classic er designet med HDMI til at forbinde til dit TV.

Release datoen for PlayStation Classic er programsat til 3 december 2018, og anført med en pris på £89.99.

Image credit: PlayStation



