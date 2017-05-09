AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-05-09 12:05:31

Speedrunner gennemfører Prey på under 20 minutter (video)

Bethesdas nye computerspil Prey har knapt ramt markedet for de populære Speedrunners har været igang med at besejre spillet hurtigst muligt – dvs. under 20 minutter,

Bethesdas nye computerspil, Prey, har knapt ramt markedet for de populære Speedrunners har været igang med at besejre spillet hurtigst muligt – dvs. under 20 minutter, og den er allerede en realitet.

Normalt er denne form for PC spil berammet til minimum 20 timer for en average gamer, men det lader det ikke til DraQus har lyttet til set ud fra nedenstående video.



“Deranged lunatic in his undies traumatizes inhabitants of a spacecraft.”



“When you awaken aboard the Talos I space station, you that find you are the key subject of an experiment meant to alter humanity forever – but things have gone terribly wrong. Talos I has been overrun by an alien force, and you must stop the Typhon threat from destroying humanity.

As Morgan Yu, and mankind’s last hope, fend off the alien infestation armed with the tools found on the station, your wits, weapons, and mind-bending abilities. It’s up to you to uncover the mysteries of Talos I and safeguard the world from the Typhon threat”.



