Star Wars Battlefront 2 sammenlignet på Xbox One X vs PS4 Pro vs Xbox One S vs PS4 vs PC

Det er meget oppe i tiden at sammenligne computerspil afviklet på forskellige platforme, og ved at konsollerne efterhånden smider imponerende eyecandy over disken, er der god grund til disse sammenligningstests.

Redaktionen hos IGN, har sat flere platforme i stævne, for at lave en grafisk sammenligning mellem de nyeste gamer konsoller på markedet.



Det udvalgte setup består af:



Xbox One X vs PS4 Pro vs Xbox One S vs PS4 vs PC, og spillet der skal battles i er Star Wars Battlefront 2.



“The quick two graphics comparison below to see what you can expect from each of the four major consoles and PC editions of the game. Every platform was captured in 4K Ultra HD except for the Playstation 4”.



Computeren inddraget i projektet består af:



En Intel Core i7-6850k CPU @ 3.60GHZ CPU, 32 GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 x2 SLI samt 1TB solid state drive (SSD).

Star Wars Battlefront 2 will be launching tomorrow on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC systems and has been developed by EA DICE, Motive Studios, Criterion Software. The game will be the seventh title in the Star Wars Battlefront end as a sequel to the reboot launched two years ago in 2015. Star Wars Battlefront II features a single-player story mode, a customizable character class system, and content based on The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi movies.



– Star Wars Battlefront II features five multiplayer game modes with the largest supporting up to 40 simultaneous players. Galactic Assault is centered around unique set pieces set across the eleven planets and locations featuring all three Star Wars eras involving a team of 20 attackers against 20 defenders.



– The single-player story mode campaign in Star Wars Battlefront II takes place in the Star Wars galaxy, beginning around the time of Return of the Jedi, but largely between it and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Emperor Palpatine plots to lure an unsuspecting Rebel Alliance fleet into a trap using himself and the second Death Star, being constructed above the Forest Moon of Endor, as bait, seeking to crush the Rebellion against his Galactic Empire once and for all.



