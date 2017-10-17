AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2017-10-17 11:43:27

Star Wars Battlefront II Limited Edition PS4 bundles afsløret

Star Wars Battlefront II Limited Edition PS4 bundles afsløret, og om du er til dark and light side of the force, så har de din ryg dækket ind.

Mange inkarneret fans af såvel PlayStation og Star Wars Battlefront II, vil uden tvivl bliver fristet af offentliggørelse af Star Wars Battlefront II Limited Edition PS4 Bundles.



Sony har annonceret to nye limited edition Star Wars Battlefront II PlayStation 4 bundles, som blandt andet inkluderer custom grafik til både dark and light side of the force alt efter dine personlige præferencer.



Star Wars Battlefront II the EA first-person shooter (FPS), bliver lanceret 17 november 2017 til PC, PlayStation 4 og Xbox One, og er udviklet med en Frostbite 3 game engine udviklet af EA DICE.



“Star Wars Battlefront II is the 4th major instalment of the Star Wars: Battlefront series and 7th overall, being a sequel to the popular Star Wars Battlefront 2015 reboot of the series. Jayne Murphy Product Manager, SIEE explains more on the limited edition console to mark the launch on the official PlayStation Blog.



First off, we’re launching two Limited Edition Star Wars Battlefront II PlayStation 4 consoles. First is a customised PS4 Pro system, matching Dualshock 4 wireless controller, and a physical copy of the Star Wars Battlefront II Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition. The Star Wars-themed PS4 Pro is decorated with the iconic Galactic Empire and Resistance emblems, as well as an insignia for Inferno Squad – the specialist Imperial squad featured in the game’s campaign. The console has a beautiful mirror finish. If you look closely at the matching Dualshock 4, you can spot the Star Wars logo imprinted in the touchpad. The controller’s grips are also decorated with the Imperial and Resistance emblems.



The Deluxe Edition of the game included in the bundle lets players begin their journey to the galaxy far, far away three days earlier than the Standard Edition and also comes with premium digital content, including upgraded versions of all four trooper classes, and instant access to elite hero and starfighter epic Star Cards. The second limited edition is a 1TB grey PlayStation 4 which also has the trio of emblems emblazoned on the console and insignias and logos on its Dualshock 4 controller”.



