Star Wars Battlefront II Massive Worlds fremvist på video

Godt nyt til alle fans af dette populære spil. Star Wars Battlefront II Massive Worlds fremvist på video, og alt tyder på vi har noget at glæde os til.

EA DICE, Criterion Software og Motive Studios, har netop løftet sløret for en ny trailer for deres kommende Star Wars Battlefront II, som officielt lancers senere på året, 7 november 2017.

Det nye Star Wars Battlefront II lancers til PC, PlayStation 4 samt Xbox One.

Udviklerne bag skriver:

“Star Wars Battlefront II, will bes bigger, better, and morally denser than the original, when Battlefront II launched”

“It is also a sequel to the 2015 reboot of the series. Unlike its predecessor, it features a single player campaign, characters and locations from the prequel and sequel trilogies, and classes in multiplayer”.

Denne annoncering er dermed den fjerde i rækken af Star Wars: Battlefront serien og den syvende i alt.

