PUBLISHED : 2019-03-22 10:26:20

Steam får et redesignet bibliotek og ny Events side tilføjet

På GDC 2019 meddelte Valve, at Steams bibliotek vil blive redesignet. Desuden har Valve sat sig for at tilføje avancerede tag søgninger, samt en ny Steam Events side.

Nogle af de nye key features på det kommende redesign af Steam biblioteket:



- The friends list is now integrated into a right-hand column

- The top module shows recent games you’ve been playing with a library view reminiscent of Plex or the Apple TV

- The rest of your collection is shown with nice vertical thumbnails that can be scaled to show larger icons or more games

- The left-hand games list has a new look but is fairly similar to the existing design



Valve’s Alden Kroll forklarede:



“The biggest thing we’re introducing is the Steam library homepage. This provides an opportunity for players to see ‘what else is happening in the games that I play?'”



Steams Events side vil opsummerer hvad der sker i de spil du har placeret i dit Steam bibliotek, organiserer områder som spilopdateringer, streams, turneringer osv.



Kroll fortsætter:



“We think of this as the way developers will be able to communicate with players through Steam. We want to build the foundation for a communication platform where all the interesting things that are happening in games can find their way to the customers. And the customers that are interested in finding out ‘what’s happening in games in my library, what kind of events are happening, what’s been updated recently, what are my friends doing,’ making all that much easier for players to be able to find.”



