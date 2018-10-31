AUTHOR :

Steelseries udvider deres QcK serie med nye produkter

SteelSeries annoncerede i går ankomsten af nye gamer musemåtter til deres QcK serie, som er et led i fejringen af salget af over 10 millioner produkter globalt. Derfor udvider Steelseries med nye QcK Edge, QcK Prism Cloth, QcK Hard produkter.

QcK Prism Cloth kommer i to versioner. En 320mm x 270mm x 4mm samt en XL 900mm x 300mm x 4mm. Priserne sættes til $39.99 og $59.99 hhv.



Steelseries forklarer:



“The new QcK Prism has a cloth surface and features dynamic two-zone RGB lighting, powered by SteelSeries Engine for personalized RGB lighting and comes in an extra large desktop size. With SteelSeries Engine and through the PrismSync app, users can easily customize multi-color lighting effects between all of their SteelSeries Prism-enabled gear. From one-click lighting effects to complex light shows, PrismSync gives gamers the power to perfectly personalize the style of their setup. The RGB lighting can also be integrated with Discord to display custom lighting effects for chat notifications for new messages, mute status and more. ”



QcK Edge lanceres i tre forskellige størrelser: 320mm x 270mm x 2mm, 450mm x 400mm x 2mm samt en 900mm x 300mm x 2mm. Her er prisen sat til $11.99, $14.99 og $23.99 hhv.



Steelseries fortsætter:



“The QcK Edge uses the same cloth surface as the legendary QcK mousepads, but now uses a stitched edge to ensure it will never fray or peel. The line features the iconic minimalism SteelSeries mousepads design. The QcK Edge has been tested by the top mouse sensor manufacturer and its high thread count and smooth surface optimizes mouse tracking accuracy for both optical and laser sensors. The underside of the mousepad is a durable, non-slip rubber base designed to prevent movement and be a solid platform for competitive gaming.”



