AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2019-03-29 08:33:12

Stormland open world VR adventure afsløret af Insomniac

I dag på PAX East 2019, har spiludvikler Insomniac Games fremvist deres nye open-world virtuelle reality eventyrspil Stormland.

I dag på PAX East 2019, har spiludvikler Insomniac Games fremvist deres nye open-world virtuelle reality eventyrspil Stormland. I samme omgang er en ny teaser-trailer frigivet samt flere informationer om, hvad vi har i vente med VR Stormland spillet.



Stormland vil lanceres til Oculus platformen, og vil blive offentliggjort af Oculus Studios senere i år, selvom ingen release dato endnu er bekræftet.

Kilde: Oculus



“The Tempest shattered your android body. Now you must journey through an ever-changing cloudscape to augment yourself and save your friends. Explore an expansive world with complete freedom—bound up cliffs, glide across chasms, and fly through the slipstream with velocity. Detonate explosives, harness electricity, and wield makeshift weapons to overcome titanium sentries and monolithic guardians. Play single-player, or explore forgotten ruins together.”



Features i det kommende virtual reality open world adventure spil inkluderer:



– Move with velocity. Explore the open world with exhilarating freedom. Fly through the slipstream, kick up a cloud ramp, launch up to a cliff, and glide back down with all-new Touch mechanics.

– Discover a changing otherworld. The Tempest rearranges the Stormland to reveal new challenges

and new playgrounds of movement, combat, and scavenging. Your Satellite watches from above to guide you to the best upgrades.

– Join a community of androids. Weather the storm together. Link up to the satellite, join up for Stormland raids, and collaborate on shared missions for the benefit of android gardeners everywhere.

– Fight with freeform style. Equip makeshift weapons to overcome the Tempest’s army of synthetic troops and mutated creatures. Augment your android abilities to cloak your body, manifest shields, and harness electricity. Find new tech, build yourself up, and discover just how far you can push past the limits of your design.

Kilde & Billede

insomniac



