AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-06-20 14:42:27

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 gameplay walkthrough

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 er programsat til 15 marts 2019 og derfor stadig under udvikling hos Massive Entertainment. Nu har folkene bag frigivet et gameplay walkthrough, der tager os en tur gennem deres kommende multiplayer action role-playing spil.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 er programsat til 15 marts 2019 og derfor stadig under udvikling hos Massive Entertainment. Nu har folkene bag frigivet et gameplay walkthrough, der tager os en tur gennem deres kommende multiplayer action role-playing spil.



”The new Division 2 sequel will be available to play on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One offering third person perspective action with a story knowing that takes place within Washington DC. The game revolves around a civil war between survivors and villainous bands of marauders breaks out. In the game, players can cooperate with each other to complete objectives and will feature eight player raids”

PlayStation



“When you’re battling everything from warring factions to contamination zones and the elements, you need to make sure you’re well prepared. The Division 2 offers fully customizable agents and gear. There is a variety of weapons, armor, and cosmetic options to find, plus more gear sets and exotic items available to high-level players. When you reach the end-game, unique specializations will allow you to further expand your arsenal and abilities”

Ubisoft



Via deres officielle Division 2 website, kan du indhente flere informationer om Tom Clancy’s The Division 2.



