PUBLISHED : 2019-01-02 13:09:37

Unity understøtter nu DirectX 12 på Xbox One

Unity Technologies har annonceret deres Unity game engine nu vil understøtte DirectX 12 på Xbox One, som åbner for mulighederne for udvikling af nye spil med performance forbedringer “across the board” til dels på grund af Async Compute.

I 2019 vil udviklingsholdet hos Unity Technologies holde fokus på at forbedre DirectX 12 performance.



Unity Technologies fortæller:



”DirectX 12 is the latest version of Microsoft’s graphics API designed to enable a reduction of driver overhead, allowing better use of multi-core systems. Depending on your project, you could see some great performance improvements with DirectX 12. For example, with our Book of the Dead: Environment scene we have seen a frame rate increase of over 8% running at 1440p resolution on the Xbox One X.”



“DirectX 12 on Xbox One brings with it Unity’s new Native Graphics Jobs, which also contributes a significant CPU performance improvement. Alongside these performance benefits, DirectX 12 also brings support for new rendering techniques in Unity, starting with Async Compute, which is available with DirectX 12 on Xbox One out of the box. Async Compute provides valuable GPU performance improvements for any titles that make use of compute on Xbox One.”



– Enabling DirectX 12 – In Unity 2018.3, you will need to enable DirectX 12 to use it. Change your Player Settings located in the Edit menu.



– Disable the Auto Graphics API checkbox, add XboxOneD3D12 (Experimental) to the Graphics API list, and then remove XboxOne from the same list.



– DirectX Roadmap – Throughout 2019 we will make DirectX 12 the default for all new projects. While we will maintain DirectX 11 for the foreseeable future, our primary focus is on improving the performance and feature set of DirectX 12.

