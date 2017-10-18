AUTHOR :

Wolfenstein II The New Colossus Launch Trailer

Fristende ny Wolfenstein II The New Colossus Launch Trailer sendt ud for at friste fans og andet godtfolk. Spillet lanceres 27 oktober 2017.

Der er frigivet en ny launch trailer til kommende Wolfenstein II The New Colossus, som kommer til PlayStation 4 Xbox One og PC fra 27 oktober 2017.



I samme omgang afslørede Bethesda også tidligere på ugen Wolfenstein II The New Colossus shooter skabt af MachineGames også lanceres til Nintendo Switch konsollen i starten af 2018.



Se nedenstående trailer til det nye action-adventure first-person shooter.



"Following the events of Wolfenstein: The New Order, the Nazi regime has occupied America following their victory of the Second World War. William “B.J.” Blazkowicz (Brian Bloom) and the militant Resistance are trying to set up a second American Revolution against the Nazi regime. Frau Engel (Nina Franoszek) is hunting Blazkowicz, known to the Nazis as “Terror-Billy”, in order to stop the Resistance.

Memo to the Nazis occupying America in The New Colossus: You messed with the wrong country. With Wolfenstein II releasing next Friday, it’s time to get fired up and fight back. As BJ Blazkowicz, you’ll be rallying the Resistance in order to retake your homeland in MachineGames’ sequel to their critically acclaimed shooter. Check out the launch trailer for a glimpse of what awaits any Nazi foolish enough to stand in Blazkowicz’s way".



