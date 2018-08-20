AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-08-20 15:54:44

World War Z – introducerer: The Horde

Der er stadig ikke frigivet en officiel lanceringsdato for World War Z spillet, men en ny World War Z trailer er dukket op, og er en omgang adrenalinpumpende action vi har i vente. Præsentationen af World War Z omhandler du bliver jagtet af op imod 1000 blodtørstige zombies.

“The sheer quantity of swarming enemies on the screen and the way they interact by climbing over one another to reach areas that would be safe in other games is unique to World War Z. I would say it truly defines the game. Fighting the swarms that can be either one massive enemy or 1,000 individual ones is exhilarating and addicting"



