World War Z forudbestilling er åben. Zombies Coming trailer frigivet

Er du bidt af zombie apocalypse genren, så vil det glæde dig at vide en ny Zombies Coming trailer frigivet og at World War Z forudbestilling er åben.
World War Z lanceres 16 april 2019, og seneste Zombies Coming trailer gør bestemt ikke ventetiden nemmere.
Saber Interactive fortæller:
“Saber Interactive, in partnership with Focus Home Interactive, has just dropped the latest gameplay trailer for World War Z, the highly anticipated co-op shooter inspired by Paramount Pictures’ blockbuster film. This “Zombies Are Coming” Trailer is the newest look at the game and shows off even more over-the-top, zombie-horde action, just in time to celebrate all pre-orders being fully live at digital and retail stores.
Powered by Saber’s dynamic Swarm Engine, World War Z unleashes hundreds of fast-moving, bloodthirsty zombies at a time for a one-of-a-kind action experience. Choose from six distinct classes and an arsenal of deadly weapons, explosives, turrets and traps. Outlive the dead through intense four-player co-op campaign missions around the world, and battle both zombies and real human opponents in competitive, team-based Players vs. Players vs. Zombies (PvPvZ) multiplayer.”
