World of Warcraft Battle for Azeroth frigives 14 august 2018

Blizzard Entertainment har i denne uge annonceret en ny World of Warcraft expansion Battle for Azeroth, som er programsat til 14 august 2018, og allerede på nuværende tidspunkt, kan du forudbestille Battle for Azeroth.

Ved at lave denne tidlige forudbestilling af Battle for Azeroth, tilbyder Blizzard Entertainment et 110 character boost som bonus.



Annonceringen af World of Warcraft expansion Battle for Azeroth kom med en annonceringstrailer, som giver indsigt i, hvad der er i vente i den nyeste 2018 World of Warcraft expansion.



Blizzard skriver følgende:



”As the expansions name suggests the Horde go head to head and the content allows players to explore the kingdoms of Zandalar and Kul Tiras, gather Azerite on uncharted islands, and battle the opposing faction in Warfronts”



“As rivalries of the past arise once more, a powerful new resource emerges—and whoever lays claim to it could shape the future of all who make Azeroth their home”



”Azeroth paid a terrible price to end the apocalyptic march of the Legion’s crusade—but even as the world’s wounds are tended, it is the shattered trust between the Alliance and Horde that may prove hardest to mend. As this age-old conflict reignites, join your allies and champion your faction’s cause Azeroth’s future will be forged in fire”



