AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-08-14 09:02:29

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth frigivet

Alt imens vi allerede knokler på vores World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth review, så har Blizzard taget gavepapiret af Battle for Azeroth, og gjort det tilgængelig for hungrende fans over hele kloden.

Alt imens vi allerede knokler på vores World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth review, så har Blizzard taget gavepapiret af Battle for Azeroth, og gjort det tilgængelig for hungrende fans over hele kloden.



World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth bliver dermed syvende og seneste expansion.



Sammen med lanceringen, har Activision og Blizzard lagt en ny trailer online, som tager os med et tur gennem seneste release.



”World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth will raise the level cap from 110 to 120, introduce the Kul Tiras and Zandalar continents, add dungeons and raids, add warfronts (20-player PvE mode against opposite faction NPCs), add uncharted islands, and introduce three allied races for each the Alliance and the Horde”



Læs mere HER

Image credit: World of Warcraft



