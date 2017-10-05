AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2017-10-05 11:21:57

Xbox One S Assassin’s Creed Origins bundle lanceres 27 oktober

Xbox One S Assassin’s Creed Origins bundle lanceres 27 oktober, og kan allerede forudbestilles uden for Danmarks grænser.

Microsoft har åbnet mere op for godteposen mht. deres kommende Xbox One S Assassin’s Creed Origins Bundles, som bliver lanceret 27 oktober 2017. Fra dagsdato kan du forudbestille via Amazon og den officielle Microsoft Store. 1TB pakken sættes til $349, €349 og £299, og 500GB versionen til €279, £229 GBP.



Microsoft smed også informationer ud omkring en Xbox One X Enhanced version af Assassin’s Creed Origins, så meget vel kunne ende med at blive en gratis update, når Microsoft Xbox One X lanceres senere på året.



Features of the Xbox One S Assassin’s Creed Origins Bundles include :



▪ Xbox One S with either a 1TB or 500GB hard drive

▪ Full game download codes of Assassin’s Creed Origins and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege*

▪ Xbox Wireless Controller

▪ 1-month Xbox Game Pass subscription with unlimited access right out of the box to over 100 highly rated and fun Xbox One games with new games being added all the time

▪ 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial to experience the most advanced multiplayer gaming network



Assassin’s Creed Origins is a new beginning. Experience a completely new combat system as you take down epic enemies with rare and powerful weapons. Explore the Great Pyramids and hidden tombs across Ancient Egypt and discover the origin story of the Assassin’s Brotherhood. Rainbow Six Siege only available with 1TB bundle



