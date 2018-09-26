AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-09-26 11:27:09

ASUS annoncerer ny ROG Thor high-end PSU serie

Vi har kendt til lanceringen et stykket tid, og nu træder ASUS officielt ind på markedet for strømsyninger med ny ROG Thor high-end PSU serie.

ROG Thor 1200W Platinum og ROG Thor 850W Platinum, bliver de nye familiemedlemmer til deres evigt voksende ROG brand og ifølge producenten selv, er ROG Thor series henvendt til entusiasten, hvor fikus f.eks. er på avanceret køling, high-end komponenter og justerbart lys.



En af de mest vitale komponenter i en PSU, er uden tvivl kvaliteten af komponenterne som heatsinks, som blandt andet har indflydelse på optimering af termisk effektivitet. ROG Thor 1200W Platinum er designet med custom ROG heatsinks, som ASUS forklarer dækker 2X større overflade end standard PSU designs, og samme design har den mindre ROG Thor 850W. Det skulle resultere i lavere temperaturer under load, overclocking m.v., hvor en PSU er på hårdt arbejde.



Indmaden i ROG Thor high-end PSU serien, bygges på Seasonics prime, men trimmet og optimeret på områder som førnævnte komponenter og heatsinks.



ROG Thor bygges med patenteret 135mm Wing-blade fans, som vi også kan findes på andre produkter fra ASUS som f.eks. grafikkort.



Deres 135mm Wing-blade fans giver øget statisk tryk for at køle komponenterne og derved sænke RPM og dertilhørende støj. ASUS har fået IP5X dust-resistant certificering på ROG Thor for at forlænge levetiden.



”By engaging the rear-mounted 0dB switch, the Wing-blade fan can stop completely when temperatures are low. With 80 PLUS Platinum certification, 100% Japanese capacitors and other premium components, the ROG Thor series is designed to run ROG rigs quietly and efficiently for years”



Nedenstående liste er features og fokuspunkter på ROG Thor high-end PSU serien:



- Unique ROG heatsinks and dust-resistant, IP5X-certified Wing-blade fan offer extended component lifespan and 0dB operation

- Certified 80 PLUS Platinum power delivery, with high-end Japanese capacitors and premium components

- World’s first consumer PSU featuring integrated OLED Power Display for real-time power consumption monitoring

- Addressable RGB LEDs for advanced customization and lighting control with Aura Sync-compatible ASUS ROG motherboards



ASUS fortæller:



”Modern enthusiast PCs are typically designed to show off the high-end components inside, as well as the builder’s customisation efforts. The ROG Thor series has been crafted to complement showpiece systems with an aesthetically pleasing design at every angle. Addressable RGB LEDs that light up the ROG logo on the front can be controlled through a compatible ASUS motherboard and Aura Sync software.



Premium sleeved cables and cable combs are included in the box so system builders can immediately create a stunning build”.



Specifikationer



ROG Thor 1200P

Intel specification: ATX12V

Dimensions: 190 x 150 x 86mm

Efficiency: 80 Plus Platinum

Protection features: OPP/OVP/SCP/OCP/OTP

Hazardous materials: ROHS compliance

AC input range: 100-240V

RGB lighting: Asus Aura Sync compatible

DC output voltage: +3.3V, +5V, +12V, -12V, +5Vsb

Maximum load: 25A, 25A, 100A, 0.3A, 3A

Total output: 1200W

Connectors (including sleeved cables):

1 x 24/20-pin ATX (MB)

2 x 8/4-pin EPS (CPU)

8 x 8/6-pin PCIe

12 x SATA

5 x 4-pin Molex (peripheral)

1 x floppy



Sleeved cables:

1 x 24-pin ATX (MB)

4 x 6+2-pin PCIe

2 x 4+4-pin EPS (CPU)



ROG Thor 850P

Intel specification: ATX12V

Dimensions: 160 x 150 x 86mm

Efficiency: 80 Plus Platinum

Protection features: OPP/OVP/SCP/OCP/OTP

Hazardous materials: ROHS compliance

AC input range: 100-240V

RGB lighting: Asus Aura Sync compatible

DC output voltage: +3.3V, +5V, +12V, -12V, +5Vsb

Maximum load: 20A, 20A, 71A, 3.6A, 15A

Total output: 852W



Connectors (including sleeved cables):

1 x 24/20-pin ATX (MB)

2 x 8/4-pin EPS (CPU)

4 x 8/6-pin PCIe

12 x SATA

5 x 4-pin Molex (peripheral)

Floppy x1

Sleeved cables:

1 x 24-pin ATX (MB)

2 x 6+2-pin PCIe

2 x 4+4-pin EPS (CPU)

Pris og tilgængelighed

The ROG Thor 1200W Platinum og ROG Thor 850W Platinum lanceret officielt fra sidst i september. 1200W modellen rammer omring 250 USD/EUR, og 850W modeller mangler vi stadig prisindikationer på.

Image credit: ASUS



