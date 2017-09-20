AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-09-20 09:22:49

Ny Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet annonceret

Amazon har annonceret en ny Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet, som har gennemgået en række forbedringer på hardwaren.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet har fået en overhaling, som blandt andet indbefatter et nyt 10.1” Full HD display, med en opløsning på 1920 x 1080 pixels.



Den nye Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet udstyres med en qaad core 1.8GHz processor og 2GB RAM, og du får mulighed for at vælge mellem 32GB og 64GB lager. Der er også mulighed for at udvide via det integreret microSD kort, som understøtter op til 256GB. Som rosinen i pølsenden finder vi Dolby Atmos Audio og kamera i front og på bagsiden.



“For less than £150, the all-new Fire HD 10 offers a beautiful 1080p Full HD display, plus faster performance, more storage, and up to 10 hours of battery life,” said Kevin Keith, General Manager, Amazon Devices. “We’re also excited to introduce Alexa hands-free for the first time on a Fire tablet. Now, you can ask Alexa to control video playback, show you your calendar, dim the lights, and much more—all without lifting a finger.”



With a 10.1” widescreen 1080p Full HD display, fast quad-core processor, and up to 10 hours of battery life, Fire HD 10 is the perfect tablet for enjoying entertainment, including your favourite movies, TV shows, books, magazines, apps, and games. With options for 32GB or 64GB of storage, plus up to 256GB of additional storage via microSD card, you have plenty of space to store offline video downloads from Amazon Video and Netflix. Should you forget to download your favourite show before you leave the house, On Deck has you covered with a selection of TV shows and movies already downloaded and ready to watch.



Batteriet i den opdaterede Amazon Fire HD 10, holder iflg. Amazon op til 10 timers brug.

Prisen er sat til £149.99. Du kan læse mere HER



