PUBLISHED : 2017-11-09 12:14:37

Ny Lenovo Miix 520 Kaby Lake-R tablet annonceret

Lenovo udvidede i indeværende uge deres tablet sortiment med en ny Lenovo Miix 520, som allerede er sendt i handlen gennem f.eks. Amazon.

Lenovo Miix 520 prissættes til $1020, og under det flotte ydre, finder vi en Intels 8th Gen Core i7-8550U quad-core processor, op til 8GB RAM. Som standard finder vi en 256GB PCIe SSD.

Den nye Miix 520 tablet fra Lenovo, bygges med et 12.2 tommer FHD IPS Multitouch display, som kan håndtere 1920 x 1200 pixels.



Producenten vedhæfter følgende tekst om Miix 520 :



“Powerful and versatile, the Miix 520 is as flexible as you are. Feeling creative? Grab your Lenovo Active Pen 2 and write or draw on screen. Need to chill? Detach the keyboard for a multimedia-rich tablet with stunning 12″ display and crisp sound. Want help? Ask Cortana—your truly personal digital assistant. With seamless quad-core processing and advanced mobile network connectivity, the Miix 520 lets you do anything, anywhere.



Together, Lenovo Active Pen 2 and Windows Ink open up a world of creativity and time-saving shortcuts. With a few strokes of the pen on screen, you can post updates and comments on social media, reply to emails, generate directions by tracing a route in Bing Maps, and so much more. In addition, your handwritten notes can be transformed into reminders and synced across all your Windows devices”.



