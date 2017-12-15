AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2017-12-15 11:43:19

Cherry Strait 3.0 tastatur lanceret til Mac

Cherry har vi flere gange stiftet bekendtskab med på Tweak.dk, og nu har producenten et nyt Cherry Strait 3.0 white keyboard udviklet til Mac på vej.

Prisen er sat til $49 eller €40, og alt tyder på os med Windows baseret systemer også kan bruge det nye Cherry Strait 3.0 tastatur.



Features på Cherry Strait 3.0 indkluderer :



– Minimalist design for home and office

– Lasting, abrasion-resistant laser key labelling

– Ultra-flat keyboard with five hot keys

– Quiet keystrokes: ideal for everyday work

– Five hot keys for controlling the media player

– USB connection for notebook and PC



“The CHERRY Strait 3.0 for Mac charms with its elegant design and is a real eye-catcher on the desk thanks to its clean, ultra-flat design with a metal look. In combination with the durable build quality, this has resulted in a robust keyboard which is particularly suitable for permanent use.

The CHERRY Strait 3.0 for Mac offers a Mac-specific key assignment to work with apps on macOS intuitively. CHERRY has also equipped the keyboard with robust key caps with an abrasion-resistant laser marking. Thanks to a pleasantly silent whisper keystroke, this keyboard becomes the perfect companion for daily work.



The wired CHERRY Strait 3.0 for Mac is ideal for use with notebooks and PCs. Installation is easy thanks to USB Plug&Play compatibility, which means that drivers are not required. The CHERRY Strait 3.0 for Mac is now available for an MSRP of €40 / $49 / £32”



